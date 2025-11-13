Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 70,500 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $67,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,615,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,578 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after purchasing an additional 709,464 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,443,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,142,000 after purchasing an additional 585,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $111.39 on Thursday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $117.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $13,032,518.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,170.40. The trade was a 63.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,775.16. This represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 195,831 shares of company stock valued at $21,083,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

