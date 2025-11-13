Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,548 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $108,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.9% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 31.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,546,000 after acquiring an additional 79,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,427 shares in the company, valued at $895,920.61. This represents a 79.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,194.18. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

