SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 616,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 33.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 16.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 139,298 shares of company stock worth $17,770,188 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

