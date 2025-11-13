2,786 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,786 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 336.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 441,571 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,458 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $301.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

