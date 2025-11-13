Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 198,647 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 198,647 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $168,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 29,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 294.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,753 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $197,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,211.04. This trade represents a 81.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 81,786 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $115.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $249.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.