12,617 Shares in UBS Group AG $UBS Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in UBS Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.5%

UBS opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

