Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $200,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,793.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

BITO stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

