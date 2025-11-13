Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 398,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth $3,064,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $10,223,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,016.65. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,089,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,113,850. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,428,958 shares of company stock worth $80,491,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

