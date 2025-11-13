Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $775,923.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,605.60. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Downes sold 2,763 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $302,355.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,911.87. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 405,325 shares of company stock worth $43,628,182 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. Willdan Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Research lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

