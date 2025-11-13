Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,269 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up 2.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $345,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 55,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $237.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.