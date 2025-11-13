Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 386,807 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,927,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 386,807 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $199,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

