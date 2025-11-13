Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Sold by M&G PLC

M&G PLC reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $195,043,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 366,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,872,000 after purchasing an additional 237,953 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,390,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,618.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,846,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 85.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 169,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,309,000 after buying an additional 78,342 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WTW opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $292.97 and a 1-year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

