ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,037.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $970.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $824.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,086.11. The firm has a market cap of $407.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.