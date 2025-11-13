Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,454 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $177,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $561.28 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $504.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.74.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

