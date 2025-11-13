United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

