Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stock Holdings Lessened by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,370 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.7%

WBD opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

