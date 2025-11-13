Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,557 shares of company stock worth $14,827,352. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $478.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $484.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.