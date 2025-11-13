SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 3,510 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,804,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after acquiring an additional 188,762 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. STF Management LP lifted its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 15,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 21.9% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 228,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

