Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $363.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.12. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $366.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

