1,451 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after acquiring an additional 695,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,666,000 after buying an additional 206,397 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $204.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.79.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

