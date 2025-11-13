Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,124,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $853.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $764.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.91. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $869.36. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

