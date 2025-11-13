Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 752 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 23.3% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 11.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $398.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.30 and its 200 day moving average is $514.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.14.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

