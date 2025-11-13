Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 20,581,443,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,618,810,667 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is swe.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

