Head to Head Analysis: MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) versus AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH)

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and AGM Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $301.78 million 3.72 $98.82 million $1.06 11.34 AGM Group $32.04 million 0.33 $3.12 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MidCap Financial Investment and AGM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 5 3 0 2.38 AGM Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus target price of $13.04, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. AGM Group has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 74.32%. Given AGM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AGM Group is more favorable than MidCap Financial Investment.

Profitability

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 30.79% 10.33% 4.30% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AGM Group has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of AGM Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats AGM Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About AGM Group

(Get Free Report)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers fintech software services. AGM Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

