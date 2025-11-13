KBC Group NV Raises Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 256.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,344 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $47,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Shares of DASH opened at $196.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total transaction of $11,048,707.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $7,299,600.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,277 shares of company stock worth $205,015,591. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

