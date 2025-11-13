Gala Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Gala has a market capitalization of $461.75 million and approximately $77.49 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 46,584,165,397 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is a decentralised platform founded by Eric Schiermeyer in 2019, aiming to revolutionise the gaming industry by granting players true ownership of in-game assets and a voice in game development. The GALA token serves as the ecosystem’s utility token, facilitating in-game transactions, rewarding node operators, and enabling governance participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.