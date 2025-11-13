GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574,560 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of GoDaddy worth $44,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 893.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,539 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in GoDaddy by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 472,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,697,000 after buying an additional 462,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $132.32 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.07.

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,070.41. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,599,763.65. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,553 shares of company stock worth $2,969,057 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

