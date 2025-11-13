Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Select Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Select Water Solutions has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 664,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 243,114 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

