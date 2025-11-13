Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $53,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 54.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 859.0% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.0%

Zoetis stock opened at $121.30 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.26 and a 52 week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

