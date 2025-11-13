HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,101.20 and last traded at GBX 1,100.40, with a volume of 233720891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,089.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 910 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 950 to GBX 1,010 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 950 to GBX 1,050 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,037.50.

The company has a market cap of £192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,026.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 945.97.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

