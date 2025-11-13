Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. 27,021,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 66,440,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Red Rock Resources Trading Down 7.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

