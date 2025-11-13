Degen (DEGEN) Price Tops $0.0017

Degen (DEGEN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Degen has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Degen has a market cap of $61.22 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen Profile

Degen was first traded on January 7th, 2024. Degen’s total supply is 36,960,002,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,963,632,968 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is farcaster.xyz/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,960,002,958.51736808 with 25,246,348,671.84696361 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00168162 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $9,479,562.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.