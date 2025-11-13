M&G PLC Makes New $11.79 Million Investment in Carvana Co. $CVNA

M&G PLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.03, for a total value of $3,250,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,114,498.74. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.57, for a total value of $3,245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 101,977 shares in the company, valued at $33,098,674.89. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 436,452 shares of company stock worth $158,184,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $327.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.16.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

