Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 94.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 316,309 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0%

ANET stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

