Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $124.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.49. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

