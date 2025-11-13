LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIVN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $56.62 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $342,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LivaNova by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,154,000 after acquiring an additional 106,889 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $3,066,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 31.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

