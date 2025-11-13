Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 2,961 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $219.60 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

