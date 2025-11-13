Hudock Inc. Sells 12,051 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hudock Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

