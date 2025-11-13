Korro Bio’s (KRRO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Korro Bio from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

KRRO opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Korro Bio has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 1st quarter worth $6,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Korro Bio by 6,185.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 196,079 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 582,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Korro Bio by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Articles

