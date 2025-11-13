Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Chardan Capital

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRRO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Korro Bio stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $70.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.94.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Korro Bio by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Korro Bio by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Korro Bio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 582,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 1st quarter worth $6,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

