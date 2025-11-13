Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 9,699 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $191.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average of $163.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $192.81. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

