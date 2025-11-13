Robert W. Baird Lowers Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Price Target to $110.00

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRCL. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Rothschild Redb raised Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Compass Point lowered Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.16.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $4,244,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 248,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,600,094.04. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,081,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares in the company, valued at $36,170,603.35. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

