Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX Stock Holdings Lifted by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,699,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084,762 shares during the period. Equinox Gold accounts for approximately 2.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 1.01% of Equinox Gold worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.81 million. Equinox Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

