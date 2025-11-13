Hudock Inc. Invests $216,000 in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $20,307,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth $10,162,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 38.2% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after buying an additional 54,238 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $102.45 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $105.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

