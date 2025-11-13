Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Shares in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF $DFCA

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned about 0.05% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCA. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,597,000 after buying an additional 316,227 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $873,000.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.93.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

