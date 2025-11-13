Helikon Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112,796 shares during the quarter. Skeena Resources comprises 13.8% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned approximately 12.22% of Skeena Resources worth $223,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

SKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SKE opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.25. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

