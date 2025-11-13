Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 900.0% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

UEC stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

