Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF $EPOL

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOLFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,616,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $447.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.