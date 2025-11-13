Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF $EPOL

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,616,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $447.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

