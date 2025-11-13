Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 15,601 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

