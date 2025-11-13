Kaizen Financial Strategies Increases Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JIRE. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 59,154 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.